Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja Suspended From Pallekele Test For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Updated: 06 August 2017 18:20 IST

The incident took place on the final delivery of the 58th over of Sri Lanka's second innings when Ravindra Jadeja, after fielding off his own bowling, threw the ball back at the batsman who had not left his crease.

Ravindra Jadeja received Man of the Match award in Colombo © AFP

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test against Sri Lanka for an outstanding performance in Colombo, has been suspended from the third and final Test of the series to be held from August 12 in Pallekele. Jadeja's demerit points reached six within a 24-month period, following his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for which he received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points. He has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction.

The charges were laid by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge.

The incident took place on the final delivery of the 58th over of Sri Lanka's second innings when Jadeja, after fielding off his own bowling, threw the ball back at the batsman who had not left his crease. The on-field umpires deemed the throwing "in a dangerous manner" as it narrowly missed Dimuth Karunaratne.

"During the third day's play in the Colombo Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday, Jadeja was found guilty of breaching article 2.2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match," the ICC release stated.

"As Jadeja had received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points during the Indore Test against New Zealand in October 2016 for violating 2.2.11 of the Code, with the addition of Saturday's three demerit points, he has reached the threshold of four demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have now been converted into two suspension points," the release added.

Following this suspension, the six demerit points will remain on Jadeja's disciplinary record. If he reaches the next threshold of eight or more demerit points within a 24-month period, then they will be converted into four suspension points.

Highlights
  • The third Test will be played from August 12
  • India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in Colombo
  • India took unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series
