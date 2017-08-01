 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul Under Ravi Shastri's Watchful Eyes Ahead Of Second Test

Updated: 01 August 2017 17:31 IST

India opener KL Rahul was ruled out of the first Test against Sri Lanka due to viral fever.

India Vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul Under Ravi Shastri's Watchful Eyes Ahead Of Second Test
KL Rahul was ruled out of the first Test. © Twitter

India opener KL Rahul was ruled out of the first Test against Sri Lanka due to viral fever. But, when the regular Test opener hit the nets on Tuesday ahead of the second Test in Colombo starting Thursday, chief coach Ravi Shastri kept a close watch on him. "Rahul is (doing) good. We are watching him closely. He went through some tough times and he was in the hospital for 2-3 days. Obviously, it has taken a lot out of him," Shastri said during a media interaction.

"So we have to be very careful how we treat him, we are watching him very closely and he is getting better by the day," Shastri said ahead of the second Test beginning Thursday.

The team's other regular opener, Murali Vijay, too pulled out of the series at the last minute saying he had not fully recovered from a wrist injury.

Ahead of the three-match series, Rahul had scored a fine half-century in the one-off tour match in Colombo, his first competitive game in close to three months after an injury lay-off.

Like skipper Virat Kohli, Shastri also spoke in same vein about having a good bench strength, now that Rahul is getting fit and Abhinav Mukund keeping himself in the hunt with an 81 in the second innings of the first Test.

"When I have good bench strength, it is very good. When there is competition for places even better because that's healthy competition and a good headache to have. Where you know if someone is injured someone else is ready and that is across all formats.

"It is very good but ideally you want your core team to be fit and on the park as often as possible," said Shastri.

 

(With PTI inputs)

 

Topics : India Sri Lanka Kannaur Lokesh Rahul Ravi Shastri Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • KL Rahul was ruled out of the first Test against Sri Lanka
  • India won the first Test by 304 runs
  • KL Rahul had scored a half-century in the tour match
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Ravi Shastri Adds A Different Hue To India Team's Training Style
India vs Sri Lanka: Ravi Shastri Adds A Different Hue To India Team's Training Style
India Vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul Poses For A Selfie With Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh In Splits
India Vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul Poses For A Selfie With Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh In Splits
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul 'Chill' Out After Resounding Win
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul 'Chill' Out After Resounding Win
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.