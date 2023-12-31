Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that the team management could give a chance to Mukesh Kumar in the second Test against South Africa, starting January 3 in Cape Town. He, however, added that it would be unfair with Prasidh Krishna if he is dropped. Manjrekar also pointed out that had there been the previous management that was during the Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli era, it would have made changes in the playing XI, saying that the former coach-caption duo was "trigger-happy".

"It will be a little harsh to drop Prasidh Krishna after one because, if you look at him, he is not somebody who hits the deck hard. He sort of uses his height. Anything that he pitches up is a bit floaty. The only ball that has a bit of pace and strength are short balls," Manjrekar on ESPNCricinfo.

"If Mukesh Kumar plays, I don't think too many people will be unhappy. They will be looking at how he is bowling in the nets and think if it is fair on Prasidh Krishana because that is something the new management cares about, giving a fair run.

"The earlier team management would have been ruthless. Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri were sort of trigger-happy with such things. These guys (current management) might give one more go... But it is a two-match series, they might be keen to make changes."

India's dream of winning a Test series in South Africa for the first time was ended inside three days as they crashed to an innings and 32 runs defeat at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

With the series consisting of only two matches they can at best earn a share of the honours if they win the second Test starting in Cape Town on Wednesday.

India had no answer to South Africa's pace attack as they crashed to 131 all out in their second innings, after conceding a 163-run first innings lead.

Virat Kohli hit an aggressive 76 for India before he was last man out but the rest of the batting collapsed against South Africa's fast bowlers on a lively pitch.

The second innings lasted just 34.1 overs. Kohli hit 12 fours and a six in an 82-ball innings. Shubman Gill made 26 but no other batsman scored more than six.

