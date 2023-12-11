The India vs South Africa T20I series is one of the few assignments for the 'Men in Blue' before next year's T20 Cricket World Cup. India's wait for their first ICC title since 2013 is on and next year's T20 Cricket World Cup presents a chance to end that drought. If the initial signs are anything to go by, the BCCI selectors are not averse to giving youngsters the chance with an eye on the T20 Cricket World Cup. The side that has been picked for the South Africa Tour, where India will play three T20Is apart from other format matches, is a young one with the likes of Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma being the highlights.

There were reports that Rohit Sharma was asked to lead the side that is now being led by Suryakumar Yadav. However, the regular India captain asked for a break from the white-ball leg of the Tour. However, certain reports are saying he might be considered for the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Ahead of the first T20I between India and South Africa, Sunil Gavaskar was asked about India's likely opening combination and he made an interesting comment.

"For this series, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Yashasvi Jaiswal is also there. He has also done well. If the team wants left-hand, right-hand combination then Shubman Gill and Yashashvi Jaiswal," Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"It's a very good problem to have. Also there is Rohit Sharma, who is waiting, whether he is going to be available for T20 World Cup that remains to be seen."

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has praised 'Men in Blue' skipper Rohit Sharma and said that he has done a great job during the ODI World Cup 2023. In an interview during 'ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash', Gambhir said India dominated the World Cup and had just one bad game.

"In captaincy, Rohit has done a very, very good job. It is not easy to win five IPL trophies. The way India have dominated in the last 50-over World Cup and I said that before the World Cup final as well...I said that irrespective of the result, whatever the result is after the World Cup, India played like a champion side. One bad game doesn't make Rohit Sharma or this side a bad team. Ten games and the way they have dominated the whole tournament. Just because of one bad game if you call Rohit Sharma a bad captain, this is not fair," Gambhir said.

After 10 straight wins in the marquee tournament, India lost the final to Australia.

The 42-year-old former player opined that Rohit should lead the Indian team in the 2024 T20 World Cup if he is in good form.

With ANI inputs