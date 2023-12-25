As the Indian cricket team gears up for the ultimate test in South Africa, a country where it has never won a series in the longest format, the debate over the team's best XI has engaged social media, with fans contemplating if India should go with two spinners or just one. When it comes to SENA countries, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja haven't played together a lot, and ahead of the first Test, former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels only one of the two spinners will get the team management's nod.

In a chat on Star Sports, Gambhir picked his XI for the opening Test between India and South Africa. At the top of the batting order, Gambhir went with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the opening pair while Shubman Gill came in at the No. 3 spot.

As has been the case in Tests, Virat Kohli took the No. 4 spot while KL Rahul came in at the No. 5 spot as the wicket-keeper batter in the team.

Gambhir feels only one of Jadeja or Ashwin will take the No. 6 spot while 4 pacers will be selected in the team.

The pace quartet, for Gambhir, will consist of Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj. Mohammed Shami, who arguably would've slotted into the team directly, couldn't be available for the series due to an injury. For the emerging all-format pacer Mukesh Kumar, Gambhir could only find a spot on the bench.

Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir's India XI vs South Africa:Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja/ R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj