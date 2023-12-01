After being out of the Indian team for a lengthy period, veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is set to make his comeback during the upcoming tour of South Africa. On the back of stellar campaigns in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Chahal was named in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas. While the recall might be huge morale booster for Chahal, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels the selectors have given him a "lollypop", while also poiting out his exclusion from the T20I series.

"There is no Yuzvendra Chahal in T20 format. You kept him in ODIs but not T20Is. Lollypop de diya hai bande ko (They just gave him a lollypop to suck on). We won't take in the format where you do well but will take for other formats. It's beyond my understanding," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Besides Chahal, Harbhajan also spoke on the exclusion of Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Umesh Yadav.

While suggesting that the "road is tough for a comeback", the management should provide some clarity to the trio over their non-selection.

"South Africa tour is not easy. It's tough for batters. There you won't have Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Youth are indeed getting opportunities. It's a good thing. But I don't think that selectors had a chat with Rahane, Pujara, or Umesh Yadav because whenever Yadav has played in Tests, he has performed," he asserted

Advertisement

"I think the road is tough for a comeback. They have served Indian cricket, and are renowned cricketers. The board should have had a chat with them. They should have been informed why they are not picked and what is a possible path for them in their careers," Harbhajan added.

Notably, Pujara, Rahane and Umesh were all part of India's squad for the World Test Championship final earlier this year, where the side lost to Australia.

India's squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna