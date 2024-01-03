Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun was all praise for star pacer Jasprit Bumrah following his performances in the 1st Test against South Africa in Centurion last week. Bumrah was India's most successful bowler during the humiliating innings-and-32-run defeat to South Africa in the Boxing Day Test. He picked up four wickets and conceded just 69 runs in 26.4 overs on a track where rest of the India bowlers struggled. Arun was mightly impressed by Bumrah's bowling, but rued the fact that he did not get any support from his fellow pacers.

"So, if you really look at the discipline that the South Africans showed, if you look at the pitch map of Rabada in the first innings, it was impeccable. Yes, the four-to-six-metre marks are the best, because that gives you a chance for the ball to move as well, or even seam off the wicket. You're bowling that much quicker because of the trajectory. So not only that, if you look at the line which Rabada bowled, I thought that was exceptional. And the only comparison I can say is I was pretty impressed with Bumrah's bowling. But the rest of them, if you look at their lines, there was much to be desired. Far too much width and also, on certain occasions, far too short. So that that doesn't suit, you know, when you're bowling in South Africa."

"I think bowlers at international level should be able to adapt a lot more easily than bowlers who are just starting. With the experience that the Indian team has, I think we should have adapted. Bumrah bowled exceptionally well but the rest of them, I don't think they supported him much the way they should have," Arun told RevSportz in an interview.

Arun added while India are missing the services of injured pacer Mohammed Shami, the ongoing series is a good opportunity for others to stake a claim in the playing XI.

"Of course. A bowler of the quality of Shami - if he's not available, we will definitely miss him. But then, these are part and parcel of playing Test cricket. Bowlers are down with injuries and sometimes they are not available. But it's an opportunity for another bowler to step up. So I would look at it as another opportunity for other bowlers to step up and say yes, I have got it in me to come back and do my job for the country," he added.

Advertisement

India will now take on South Africa in the second and final Test, starting Wednesday in Cape Town.