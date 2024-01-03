It was one of those days, where unexpected things were always round the corner in Cape Town. On a bright sunny morning on Wednesday, South Africa capitulated for just 55 with fast bowler Mohammed Siraj breathing fire. He took six wickets as India bowled out its rivals for the lowest score ever by any team against the side. However, that was just the first part of the thriller that was about to unfold. India were expected to take a huge lead. Though the Rohit Sharma-led side took the lead comfortably, the incidents that began to unravel from the 34th over of the Indian innings was beyond any explanation.

With the scoreboard reading 153/4, Lungi Ngidi first scalped KL Rahul. In the same over, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah departed too. In the next over. Kagiso Rabada removed Virat Kohli and Prasidh Krishna. Mukesh Kumar was run out. In a space of 11 balls, India lost the last six wickets without adding any run.

This is the most number of wickets that has ever fallen on a particular score in a Test innings. Since the time Test cricket started in 1877, no other team has lost more than five wickets in the format on one particular score.

Before this there were four instances where five wickets fell on a particular score.

Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri described the scene in the most hilarious way possible. Hear it for yourself.

Advertisement

Is this the greatest bit of commentary of all time? #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/sUGIAzzBnZ — Santokie (@Santokie89) January 3, 2024

Talking about the match, India collapsed to 153 all out in their first innings in the final session after skittling out South Africa for 55 on the opening day of the second and final Test on Wednesday. Virat Kohli top-scored with 46 while captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made 39 and 36 respectively. India faced just 34.5 overs. They had resumed the post-tea session at 111 for 4.

Earlier, pacer Mohammed Siraj ripped through the South Africa batting line-up with a sensational six-wicket haul as India bowled the home side at stroke of lunch.

Captain Dean Elgar's decision to bat first after winning the toss in his farewell Test turned out to be a nightmare for the home side.

Advertisement

Kyle Verreynne made 15 and David Bedingham 12 as all the other remaining South African batters were dismissed for single-digit scores.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 55 all out in 23.2 overs (Kyle Verreynne 15; Mohammed Siraj 6/15).

India: 153 all out in 34.5 overs (Virat Kohli 46, Rohit Sharma 39, Shubman Gill 36; Lungi Ngidi 3/30, Kagiso Rabada 3/38, Nandre Burger 3/42).

With PTI inputs