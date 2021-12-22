India pacer Mohammed Siraj was ecstatic to receive high praise from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the all-important South Africa Test series. Siraj termed Sachin's words “a huge motivation” and promised to do his best for the team always. "Thank you @sachin_rt sir for this. It is a huge motivation for me coming from you.. I will always do my best for my country. stay well sir,” tweeted Siraj.

Sachin listed the things he likes about Siraj and on top of that was the right-arm seamer's energy. Sachin said such is Siraj's body language and intensity every time he runs in to bowl that it is difficult to figure whether it is the first over or the last one of the day.

"There is spring in his legs and that is what I like to see. His run-up is full of energy and he is one of those bowlers when you look at him, you can't figure out whether it's the first over of the day or the last over,” Sachin said in Backstage with Boria.

Referring Siraj as a “fast learner” Sachin hailed the 27-year-old's “maturity” in Australia. Siraj, in his debut Test in Melbourne, had picked up five wickets (two in the first and three in the second innings).

“He is coming at you all the time and that is what I like. He is a proper fast bowler. He is so positive. He is a fast learner. When he made his debut last year in Australia, it never appeared that he is playing his first match. I felt this guy has been around for a while because of the maturity he showed. He built up his spells beautifully and from there on he hasn't looked back. Every time I see him there is something new that he has introduced,” Sachin added.

Despite finding it difficult to cement his place in the Indian side when Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma are fit, Siraj has always made the most of the opportunities he has got. In India's last Test against New Zealand, Siraj got into the XI after an injury sidelined Ishant.

The Hyderabad pacer grabbed the opportunity with both hands by bowling a fiery spell with the new ball. He picked up three wickets in the first innings.

India are gearing up for the Boxing Day Test on December 26 in Centurion, where seamers have dominated the wickets chart. It will be interesting to see whether Virat Kohli decides to go with four seamers and if doesn't then who among Bumrah, Shami, Ishant and Siraj will he pick.