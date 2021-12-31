Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj and Cheteshwar Pujara celebrated their 113-run victory over South Africa in the first Test in Centurion in a different manner. The start cricketers who were part of India's XI in the series opener danced to local tunes after the victory on Thursday. Ashwin shared the video on his Instagram handle. The veteran off-spinner said, "The customary post-match pictures got too boring, hence @cheteshwar_pujara decided to make it memorable by shaking a leg for the first time ever with @mohammedsirajofficial and yours truly. What a win." In the video, Ashwin and Siraj were seen making Pujara dance while KL Rahul was seen filming the event towards the end.

Here is the video of Ashwin, Pujara and Siraj dancing to celebrate India's win in Centurion

India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with that emphatic win in the Boxing Day Test, increasing their chances of winning a maiden Test series on South African soil.

India pretty much dominated the proceedings throughout the Test match. KL Rahul's magnificent 123, which turned out to be one of the major differences between the two sides, helped India post 327 after opting to bat first.

Mohammed Shami then picked up his 6th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as South Africa folded for 197 in their first innings, giving India a healthy lead of 130.

In India's second innings, South Africa did put up a much improved show with the ball, bowling the visitors out for 174 but the target of 305 in the fourth innings on a pitch that had variable bounce, was always going to be difficult.

South Africa started Day 5 needing 211 runs with six wickets in hand. Captain Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma did start on a positive note, gathering boundaries at regular intervals but once the left-hander was out LBW to Jasprit Bumrah, there was no stopping India.

India did not take much time to take the remaining five South African wickets and bowl them out for 191 in the second innings to complete a famous win. This was only the third instance when South Africa were bowled out under 200 in each innings of a home Test.

India also broke South Africa's seven-match winning streak at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

