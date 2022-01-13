South Africa pacer Marco Jansen received a bitter taste of his own medicine when India's Jasprit Bumrah castled him and claimed a sweet revenge following a heated altercation during India's batting in the first innings of the previous Test in Johannesburg. On Day 2 of the third Test in Cape Town, Bumrah bowled a spectacular delivery which came back in sharply. Jansen was late and lost his off-stump. Bumrah even had a smirk on his face and looked at the batter after his dismissal. This incident remarkably proved that getting Bumrah agitated isn't the best of ideas for any opposition player.

A similar incident had occurred during India's tour of England last year when Bumrah and Anderson had a go at each other during their individual time at the crease with the bat. Eventually, it was Bumrah who had the last laugh.

This duel was clearly highlighted in former Team India cricketer Wasim Jaffer's recent post where he said that players need to "learn from history" and if they don't, they are certainly "doomed" against an inspired Bumrah.

Calling Bumrah "phenomenal", Jaffer wrote:

"Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it. Jasprit Bumrah is just phenomenal.#SAvIND."

Bumrah ended with a brilliant five-wicket haul as India dismissed South Africa for 210 runs in the first innings. His figures read 5/42 in 23.3 overs. Other than Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav claimed two wickets each while Shardul Thakur took one.

India, however, lost two early wickets and were placed at 57/2 at Stumps on Day 2 with a lead of 70 runs.