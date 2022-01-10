Story ProgressBack to home
Virat Kohli Pre-Match Press Conference Highlights: Mohammed Siraj Not "Match-Ready" For 3rd Test
India vs South Africa 3rd Test in Cape Town: India captain Virat Kohli addressed the press ahead of the series-deciding third and final Test against South Africa.
File photo of Virat Kohli addressing the press© AFP
Virat Kohli Press Conference Highlights: India Test captain Virat Kohli addressed the press ahead of the series-deciding third and final Test match against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town. The prolific right-handed batter had missed the second Test match at the Wanderers, which South Africa won by 7 wickets to draw level in the series, due to a back spasm. KL Rahul had led India in his absence. Kohli, however, confirmed that he is fit for the all-important third Test which provides India a golden opportunity to register their first-ever Test series victory on South African soil. Kohli said Mohammed Siraj, who had sustained a hamstring injury in the first innings of the previous Test, is not "match-ready."
Follow highlights of Virat Kohli's press conference ahead of the third Test in Cape Town here
- 15:33 (IST)Siraj Not "Match-ready"Mohammed Siraj is not match-ready to play third Test, can't take risk: Virat Kohli on Monday. Siraj had sustained a hamstring injury while bowling in the first innings of South Africa in the second Test in Johannesburg.
- 15:28 (IST)Kohli "Fit" For 3rd Test"I am absolutely fit," said Virat Kohli. The India captain had missed the second Test due to a back spasm but will return to the XI for the decider, he confirmed on Monday.
- 15:22 (IST)Kohli On Rishabh Pant"I think Rishabh Pant will learn from his mistakes and come out as a better cricketer. We did have a chat with him and I'm sure he is a matured cricketer to learn from his mistakes," Kohli said.
- 15:18 (IST)Kohli On KL Rahul's Captaincy"KL (Rahul) tried to take wickets in the second innings but South Africa played very good cricket. I don't think he could have done anything different there. Yes, I probably would have done certain things differently but the objective would have been the same. Every individual has a different style of captaining," Kohli said.
- 15:16 (IST)Kohli On Pujara, Rahane"Transitions do happen but they happen naturally. I think we should leave the transition to unfold itself and not necessarily force a certain individual into a transition," said Kohli.
- 15:15 (IST)Kohli Had Missed The 2nd TestVirat Kohli had to sit out of the second Test match at the Wanderers due to a back spasm. KL Rahul led India for the first time in red-ball cricket in Kohli's absence. The latter, however, trained, is likely to return for the third Test
- 15:06 (IST)Virat Kohli PC Live UpdatesIndia Test captain Virat Kohli is set to address the press on Monday ahead of the all-important third Test match against South Africa in Cape Town, which begins on Tuesday. The series is locked at 1-1 and both India and South Africa will look to win the decider to seal the series.
