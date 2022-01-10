Virat Kohli Press Conference Highlights: India Test captain Virat Kohli addressed the press ahead of the series-deciding third and final Test match against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town. The prolific right-handed batter had missed the second Test match at the Wanderers, which South Africa won by 7 wickets to draw level in the series, due to a back spasm. KL Rahul had led India in his absence. Kohli, however, confirmed that he is fit for the all-important third Test which provides India a golden opportunity to register their first-ever Test series victory on South African soil. Kohli said Mohammed Siraj, who had sustained a hamstring injury in the first innings of the previous Test, is not "match-ready."

