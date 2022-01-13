Virat Kohli's energy, his mannerisms are contagious but in a good way. Very few manage to rally the troops on the cricket field as well as Kohli does. Day 2 of the ongoing India vs South Africa third Test match at the Newlands in Cape Town provided another such example. In the second session on Wednesday Kohli egged the Indian fielders and the dugout to indulge in a unique celebration. All the Indian fielders and those sitting in the dugout continued to clap in a synchronized way as Jasprit Bumrah ran in to bowl in 57th over of South Africa's first innings. Kohli was heard saying: "Keep clapping boys."

The celebrations had similarities with Saurashtra's synchronized clapping in Ranji Trophy. Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat also reacted to the celebration.

Watch: Virat Kohli leads Indian dugout to synchronized clapping in 3rd Test

Something looks familiar here! ???? https://t.co/zWZPNRiA6a — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 12, 2022

The sudden burst of energy was because of the double-wicket over bowled by Mohammed Shami just a couple of minutes ago. South Africa were going well with Temba Bavuma and Keegan Petersen showing little signs of nervousness when Shami broke the partnership. The India right-arm pacer bowled one around off stump that just shaped away and bounced a little more than Bavuma expected to catch the outside edge of the right-hander's bat. Kohli, at second slip, took a stunning diving catch.

A couple of balls later, Shami found the outside edge of South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne to give the Indian fielders a new lease of life.

The double strike turned out to be a major turning point in the match as Jasprit Bumrah then came back to run through the South African lower-order and bowl them out for 210 to secure a slender 13-run lead for his side.

India, however, were struggling in their second innings. After losing openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul early, captain Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara did take them to stumps on Day 2. But the latter was dismissed in the first over of Day 3 by Marco Jansen. What made matters worse for India was the dismissal of veteran Ajinkya Rahane, who once again failed to put up a noteworthy score. Rahane was dismissed for 1 after Kagiso Rabada got one to bounce off good length.

India are eyeing a historic first-ever series Test victory in South Africa. The series is currently locked 1-1. The visitors had won the first Test in Centurion by 113 runs before the hosts drew level with a 7-wicket victory in Johannesburg.