India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday achieved a massive milestone during the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. He has surpassed MS Dhoni to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to record 100 Test dismissals. He achieved this feat with the dismissal of Temba Bavuma. While Pant has reached the milestone in his 26th Test, Dhoni had reached the same feat in his 36th Test. South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock leads the overall list, having registered 100 dismissals in just 22 Tests.

The 23-year-old is also the sixth Indian behind Dhoni, Syed Kirmani, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Wriddhiman Saha to reach the three-figure mark.

For the record, Dhoni has the most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper with 294.

Pant was rested for the recent two-match Test series against New Zealand at home. Saha had kept the wickets for the team in his absence as India won the series 1-0 after beating the Kiwis in the second Test in Mumbai by 9 wickets.

Meanwhile, India were bowled out for 327, losing their last 7 wickets for just 55 runs, on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test.

KL Rahul scored a fine 123 while Mayank Agarwal also scored a half-century (60).

The visitors, however, made a strong comeback by getting seven South African wickets early on Tuesday.

India are in South Africa to play three Tests, followed by as many ODIs.

The second Test will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3. The third and final Test match will begin from January 11 at Newlands in Cape Town.

For the record, India have never won a Test series in South Africa. This is their eighth visit to the Rainbow nation, having lost the series in six of the previous seven visits.