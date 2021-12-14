Ahead of India's upcoming tour of South Africa, KL Rahul took to social media platform Koo to give fans a sneak peek into his preparation. The swashbuckling batter posted a training video, where he could be seen showcasing his wide array of shots with much aplomb. Due to Rohit Sharma's absence from the series, there will be more responsibility on the 29-year-old and he is also expected to open for Team India. Rohit suffered a left hamstring injury during training in Mumbai and has been replaced by Priyank Panchal in the Test squad.

Here is the training video of KL Rahul:

In India's most recent Test assignment against New Zealand, the stylish right-hander was ruled out due to a muscle strain on his left thigh. Suryakumar Yadav was roped in as his replacement.

Since sustaining the injury, Rahul underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Rahul has featured in 40 Tests for India, scoring 2,321 runs at an average of 35.16. His highest score in the red-ball format is 199, which he registered against England in Chennai in 2016.

Since their exit from this year's T20 World Cup, Team India has gone through some big changes with Ravi Shastri's tenure as head coach coming to an end. He has been replaced by former captain Rahul Dravid.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also handed over full-time white-ball captaincy duties to Rohit Sharma with Kohli leading continuing to lead the team in the longest format.

