Team India took part in a training session ahead of the first Test against Centurion, starting on Sunday, December 26. After arriving in South Africa last week, Team India has been gearing up for the three-match Test series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been providing regular updates of team's preparations for the series. A day before the first Test, the BCCI shared multiple pictures in a series of tweets to give the fans a glimpse of team's final preparations for the Boxing Day Test.

In the photos, Test captain Virat Kohli and the other Indian players can be seen sweating it out in the nets, under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid.

"Just a sleep away from the series opener," the BCCI captioned the images on their official Twitter handle.

The Indian team is missing a few key players, including vice-captain Rohit and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and young batter Shubman Gill, due to injuries.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa, losing in six of their seven previous visits to the Rainbow nation.

The Indian team management will have a few selection calls to make as far as India's playing XI is concerned.

Ajinkya Rahane has not been in the best of form and could find himself out of the playing XI, with Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari waiting in the queue.

The SuperSport Park in Centurion, the venue for the first, is a ground where South Africa have lost just twice in 26 Tests, winning on 21 occasions.