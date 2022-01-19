Team India captain for the ODI Series against South Africa, KL Rahul talked about the new faces in the Indian team and reasoned that the Indian cricket team were trying to look things in a different perspective as far as "tactics and strategies" were concerned. "Just want to try out a few things in terms of tactics and strategies," said Rahul at the toss in the first ODI in Paarl. The right-handed batter, however, added that there won't be many changes in the three-match series. "Personnel will not change much. Want to give them a good run. Experimentation doesn't mean we'll go in and start hitting from ball one," he added.

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer received his maiden ODI cap as South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat at the Boland Park In Paarl.

India went ahead with the following playing XI:

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan was picked along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

For South Africa, Marco Jansen made his debut after impressing in the recently concluded three-match Test series.

South Africa skipper Bavuma said that he had gone with the standard playing XI as he gave his views on the "dry" wicket.

"Wicket looks a bit dry. Would like to make use of the best of the batting conditions. Hopefully it slows up and the slower bowlers can get in the game. Hard to get away from the high of the Tests. But will have to focus on today, different format and have to ensure our basics are in touch. Opportunity for us as a one-day team to get our game in order. Have got a standard team. Marco comes in, obviously we don't have KG available. Two spinners," he said.

Promoted

South Africa's playing XI:

Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi