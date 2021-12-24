Ex-Team India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to social media and gave his suggestions in relation to the Indian cricket team's composition for the South Africa Test series, ahead of the first match from December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Jaffer cited an example from the previous tour of South Africa in 2018 where India crossed the 250-run mark "only once in six innings" and hence, lost the series despite bagging all "20 wickets in all 3 Tests". Therefore, Jaffer recommended that Team India go into the series with an "extra batter" and maintain a "7+4" composition featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin.

"India made 250+ only once in six innings in SA in 2018. And that's why we lost the series despite taking 20 wickets in all 3 tests. Extra batter is a must in SA. I'd go 7+4 with Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and Ashwin being the 4 bowlers. #SAvIND," he wrote on Koo.

The Indian team could have plenty of selection dilemmas and headaches ahead of the opener.

Promoted

The team management has the difficult task of choosing between the experienced Ajinkya Rahane, who has previously performed brilliantly in South African conditions, and newcomer into the Test arena, Shreyas Iyer.

As far as the bowling department is concerned, Bumrah and Shami could be joined by Siraj as the third pacer. Ravichandran Ashwin might also get the nod keeping in mind his brilliant performances in the past year.