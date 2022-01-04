Captaining India for the first time in Test cricket, KL Rahul led from the front in the ongoing second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The 29-year-old scored a fine fifty as the rest of India's top-order batters failed to get amongst the runs in the first innings on Day 1. Talking about his recent performances in Test cricket, former India batter Aakash Chopra hailed Rahul, saying that his "impeccable" temperament and patience are all signs of a "fantastic player".

"Leaving the outside delivery actually allows you to stay there long enough to score runs. He has shown impeccable judgement. He knows where his off stump is and that is due to his head position. He has also got the temperament and patience and these are the hallmarks of a fantastic player," Chopra said on Star Sports during the Lunch show.

Rahul played with a lot of composure on Day 1 as he was leaving the wayward deliveries (outside off-stump), which rest of the Indian batters failed to do against the South African pacers.

Unfortunately, India's stand-in captain was undone by a short-pitched delivery from Marco Jansen while he was batting on 50.

Cheteshwar Pujara (3) and Ajinkya Rahane's (0) struggles continued while Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari also failed to conjure much in the absence of Virat Kohli.

India's regular skipper is not playing the ongoing Test after picking a spasm in his upper back.

The visitors were bowled out for 202 in the first innings with South Africa 35 for one, in reply, at stumps on Day 1.