Veteran batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's prolonged lean patch has become one of the major concerns for Team India in Test cricket. Both the experienced right-handers were once again dismissed cheaply on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Pujara, who had scores of 0 and 16 in the first Test, was dismissed for 3 by Duanne Olivier on Monday. India's No.3 took 33 balls to score those 3 runs. Reacting to Pujara's struggles, former India opener Aakash Chopra said the batter from Saurashtra has developed "an uncanny pattern" for dismissals.

"He is not even hitting the half volley with full might and we can see an uncanny pattern in his dismissals," Chopra said in the post-lunch show on Star Sports.

Chopra said Pujara would be better off trying to use the depth of the crease instead of lunging forward.

"He had nicked Ngidi's delivery in the first innings of the Centurion Test. If we look at his hands and the height of the delivery, why is he even trying to play off the front foot instead of using the depth of the crease," added Chopra.

It has been more than two years since Pujara last scored a hundred in Test cricket and he has been averaging below 30 during that period.

Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel said Pujara needs to show more intent to put the pressure right back onto the bowlers.

"He needs to find a way to get off the strike in South Africa and have that intent to score. There is no better feeling bowler when you run in and know that the batter is not trying to take you on," Morkel said.