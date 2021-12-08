After defeating New Zealand in the two-match Test series at home, India are getting ready for their upcoming tour to South Africa starting from December 26 in Centurion. Speaking on the touring side's preparation and chances in South Africa, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has said that "this is the best chance for India" to the beat Proteas at their home. "Absolutely, hundred percent, this is the best chance for India to take on South Africa in their home conditions and probably go on to win it and win it pretty comfortably. I say that because India has a potent fast bowling lineup and have a very very good batting lineup as well," said Dinesh Karthik on Cricbuzz Chatter to former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull.

Karthik also praised South Africa's bowling attack but he said their batting lineup is "vulnerable" and they are dependent on few players to fire.

"On the other hand, South Africa have a very good bowling line-up, especially the fast bowlers- (Kagido) Rabada, (Anrich) Nortje, (Dwaine) Pretorius and their likes. But when it comes to their batting it's pretty vulnerable, they are pretty dependent on one or two players to fire. The rest of them don't have as much experience or wherewithal to handle a high-quality bowling line-up like India. So, definitely, I would have my money on India at this stage," added the wicketkeeper batter.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper has also said Virat Kohli-led side holds the aces but it would be interesting to watch how Indian batters will go against top-class South African bowling.

"I do feel that India holds the aces when they go to South Africa as they are high on confidence. But it will be really interesting to see how Indian batting shapes up against South Africa bowling, that is a big deal. If India will find a way to stitch partnerships and get a couple of hundreds every time when somebody goes out to bat, then I think India will be well on their way to doing what they did pretty phenomenally well in Australia," concluded Karthik who has played his last Test against England at Lord's.

Last time when India toured South Africa in 2018, they gave a tough fight in every game but managed to win just one game off three.

Promoted

India have never won a Test series in South Africa.

In fact, in the history of Test cricket, there are only three teams -- England, Australia and Sri Lanka -- who have managed to beat South Africa at their home soil in a Test series.