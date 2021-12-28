India batter KL Rahul hogged all the limelight after he smashed his seventh Test ton on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. Rahul, who is India's stand-in vice-captain for the ongoing Test series, scored an unbeaten 122 as India dominated South Africa on the opening day of the Centurion Test. Speaking about his innings, former India pacer Ashish Nehra praised the batter, saying that he has only increased his stature in the Indian team.

"If you look at the conditions, he took his time, assessed the conditions, and then made the most of it. He scored runs but the way he orchestrated his innings; deserves a pat on the back. He's the stand-in vice-captain and one of the pillars of the Indian team. And the way he batter today, he's only increased his stature," Nehra said during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

Nehra also highlighted India's tour of England earlier this year as the turning point in KL Rahul's Test career.

"It's a good thing for Indian cricket. KL Rahul has a lot of talent but it's that his Test cricket graph was up and down. Every player needs a turning point in his career and he got it during the Tour of England. He has followed the same template since then," he added.

India reached 272 for three at Stumps on Day 1, thanks to a 117-run stand for the opening wicket between Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (60).

Cheteshwar Pujara failed to leave his mark as he was dismissed for a golden duck by Lungi Ngidi, who also dismissed India skipper Virat Kohli for 35.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was retained in the playing XI amid poor recent form, repaid the faith shown by the management with an unbeaten 40 before Stumps were called on Day 1.

Unfortunately, the play was called off on Day 2 without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain and wet outfield.