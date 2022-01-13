Team India number 3 Cheteshwar Pujara failed to add any runs to his overnight score of nine as he departed on the second ball of the third day's play of the third Test match at Newlands in Cape Town. Pacer Marco Jansen attacked the rib-cage with the new ball and had Pujara in some discomfort as the batter guided it down the leg side behind the stumps. Keegan Petersen, who was standing in the leg-slip region, jumped to his right and took a one-handed diving catch to end Pujara's innings early.

Here's the video of the epic catch by Petersen:

It was the second successive day that a wicket had fallen on the second ball of the day's play. On Day 2, Aiden Markram was sent back by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on his second ball of the first over of the day.

The script couldn't have been better written for the home side as Kagiso Rabada followed Pujara's dismissal by sending back Ajinkya Rahane, who fell for only a single run to his name.

In the first innings, South Africa showed glimpses of a fight against an inspired Indian bowling line-up but that didn't last long. Bumrah took a fabulous five-wicket haul on Day 2 to help India take an important 13-run first innings lead.

India started the day on 57/2, leading the Proteas by 70 runs in the second innings.

All hopes will be pinned on skipper Kohli as Team India look to post a formidable target for South Africa to chase in the 4th innings.