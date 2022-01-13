Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the 3rd SA vs Ind Test from Newlands, Cape Town !

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will hold key as the visitors aim to put up a challenging target for South Africa to chase in the fourth innings





Day 2 turned out to be a mixed bag for either team as fast bowlers enjoyed a field day with plenty of pace and bounce on offer





India lost two crucial wickets of openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal overnight as they ended at 57/2 at Stumps, leading by 70 runs





Earlier, India wrapped up the home team for 210 runs as they grabbed a 13-run lead in the first innings





Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with a brilliant five-wicket haul



