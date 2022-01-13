India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live: Keegan Petersen's Stunner Sends Cheteshwar Pujara Back, India Rocked Early
IND vs SA 3rd Test Live Score Updates: India have lost their third wicket early on Day 3 of the third Test against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town.
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: India have lost their third wicket early on Day 3 of the third Test against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town. Marco Jansen removed Cheteshwar Pujara on the second ball of the third day. India skipper Virat Kohli is batting and he's joined by Ajinkya Rahane in the middle who is also struggling with the form. Earlier, India wrapped up the home team for 210 runs as they grabbed a 13-run lead in the first innings. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with a brilliant five-wicket haul. The three-match is currently tied at 1-1 and the last three days will be important in deciding the fate of the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates From Newlands In Cape Town
- 14:05 (IST)String Of Low Scores Continue For Pujara!Jansen to Pujara, That's OUT!! Brilliant by Keegan Petersen. Jansen strikes on the second ball of the day. Great start for South Africa.Pujara c Keegan Petersen b Marco Jansen 9(33) (4s-2)SA vs IND Live Score: India 57/3, lead by 70 runs
- 14:01 (IST)Action Begins!All set for Day 3, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli are on the crease and thet will eye to score maximum runs in the first session. Marco Jansen will bowl the first over for South Africa on third day.SA vs IND Live Score: India 57/2, lead by 70 runs
- 13:52 (IST)"It's All About Creating Impact": Shardul Thakur"I think the game is evenly poised. It's totally a second innings game now and there is a lot of time left in the game. There is still some life in the pitch and help for the bowlers. The batters can also score runs, so it can go anywhere. Frankly speaking, I don't think about whether I'm a bowling all-rounder or batting all-rounder. It's all about creating an impact when I'm out there and do something for the team. At the end of the day, I want my performance to be counted in a way that it helps the team to win," said Shardul Thakur ahead of start of Day 3.SA vs IND Live Score: India 57/2, lead by 70 runs
- 13:45 (IST)Bumrah Takes Perfect Revenge!Jasprit Bumrah bowled a length ball, around off, which nipped in off the deck, leaving Marco Jansen completely bamboozled. Both the players were involved in a heated conversation after the latter had bowled a series of bouncers to the India pacer, who had to cop a few blows on his upper body.Watch Video-
Don't mess with bumrah a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsSA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/jE0WDf7Pvb— Ayush (@KohliAdorer) January 12, 2022
- 13:39 (IST)"Most Challenging In My Whole Career": South Africa Batter On India Pace Attack!South Africa batter Keegan Petersen pointed out the pace battery of India keeps the South African batters on their toes every time and the hosts need to be focused while facing them.SA vs IND Live Score: India 57/2, lead by 70 runs
- 13:30 (IST)Can India over 300-Run Target?India will look to set atleast 300-run target for the home team. With Virat and Pujara still at the crease, the visitors have a good chance to get there.SA vs IND Live Score: India 57/2, lead by 70 runs
Huddle Talk— BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2022
LIVE action begins shortly #TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/PJKwyE25Fz
- 13:11 (IST)Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the 3rd SA vs Ind Test from Newlands, Cape Town !Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Day 3 of the 3rd Test between South Africa and India being played in Cape TownVirat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will hold key as the visitors aim to put up a challenging target for South Africa to chase in the fourth inningsDay 2 turned out to be a mixed bag for either team as fast bowlers enjoyed a field day with plenty of pace and bounce on offerIndia lost two crucial wickets of openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal overnight as they ended at 57/2 at Stumps, leading by 70 runsEarlier, India wrapped up the home team for 210 runs as they grabbed a 13-run lead in the first inningsJasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with a brilliant five-wicket haulSo stay tuned as we bring to you Live Updates from Day 3 of the 3rd Test