With Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match between India and South Africa getting called off, the BCCI took to social media to share an interactive session between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur. In a short snippet posted on Twitter, Ashwin opened up about the missing quality brought by Shardul to the Indian team. During the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the 30-year-old made a huge impact in the decisive fourth Test match in Brisbane and attacked the Australian bowlers to register 67 off 115 balls during the first innings. The knock proved to be a crucial one with the visitors winning the game by three wickets and also sealing a 2-1 series victory. Also, during India's 2021 tour of England, Thakur smashed a quickfire knock of 60 runs in 72 balls during the fourth Test match, and India ended up winning by 157 runs.

Ashwin pointed out Thakur's "hook-pull" shot was a boon for the Indian side in sending short balls out to the boundary.

"We were lacking that, you know a person who could hook-pull. You know, sort of just dismiss the short balls out of their vicinity. You did it in England, you did it in Australia. It's time you did it in South Africa", he said.

Lavished with praise from the veteran spinner, Thakur said, "I'm looking forward to it. I hope it comes in South Africa."

Here is the video of the interaction:

KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane resumed batting on Day 3 (Tuesday), with India at 272 for three but both were dismissed early on in the day.

Thakur has been included in the playing XI for the ongoing match and is part of a five-member bowling department which also includes of Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.