India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday reached a massive milestone as he joined former skipper MS Dhoni in an elusive list during the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. Pant has become only the fourth Indian wicketkeeper to register 100 catches in Test cricket. He took the catch of Lungi Ngidi off Shardul Thakur's delivery to achieve the feat. Only Dhoni (256), Syed Kirmani (160) and Kiran More (110) have taken more catches as a wicketkeeper for India than Pant (100).

Earlier in the first Test in Centurion, Pant had become the fastest wicketkeeper to 100 dismissals in Test cricket, surpassing Dhoni in the list. While Dhoni had taken 36 games to reach the milestone, Pant achieved the same feat in his 26th Test.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur took seven for 61 on Day 2 of the ongoing Johannesburg Test, registering the best figures by an Indian bowler against South Africa in the longest format.

Resuming from their overnight score of 35 for one, South Africa were bowled out for 229 on Day 2. However, the hosts managed to take a 27-run first innings lead over the visitors, courtesy half-centuries from Keegan Petersen (62) and Temba Bavuma (51).

At Stumps on Day 2, India were 85 for 2 with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal back in the dugout. They now lead the Proteas by 58 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are batting unbeaten on 35 and 11, respectively, and will look to stitch an important partnership for the visitors when play resumes on Day 3.