Virat Kohli's ongoing struggle with the bat continued on Wednesday as he was dismissed for 18 runs by South Africa pacer Marco Jansen in India's second innings in the fourth day of the opening Test in Centurion. Like in the first innings, Kohli chased a delivery wide outside off and gave away an edge behind the stumps. Quinton de Kock, the Proteas skipper, comfortably took the catch to send Kohli back to the pavilion. This time, Kohli was dismissed in the first delivery after the lunch break. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar described Kohli's attempted stroke as a "loose shot".

"You've got to say that was a loose shot, first ball after lunch. Every batsman, when he resumes, gives himself a little time, particularly in Test cricket - gives himself a little time to get his feet moving," Gavaskar said moments after Kohli's dismissal while commentating on Star Sports.

"Any interval, even if it's a short four-minute drinks interval, after that you've still got to reset your batting. Kohli is such an experienced batsman but maybe at the back of his mind, he is looking to get quick runs, so that the declaration can be done," Gavaskar added.

"Have a look, how far away that ball is. He could have left it well alone, first ball after lunch," the batting great said with lament while viewing a replay of the wicket.

Kohli hasn't scored a century in Test cricket since 2019.

Despite Kohli's dismissal, India took control of the Centurion Test on Wednesday as they crossed the 100-run mark to add to their first innings lead of 130 runs.