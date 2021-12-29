IND vs SA 1st Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: India Look To Build Lead, Set Big Target
India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Score: The Indian team will look to set up a huge total for the home side to chase as they look to take the lead in the three-match Test series.
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: After a superb outing for the bowlers on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion, Team India will look to strengthen their position in the match and set a huge total for the home side to chase on a crucial fourth day. India currently lead by 146 runs with nine wickets in hands. After Mayank Agarwal's departure late on the third day, KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur will begin proceedings. For Team India, the pacers endured a remarkable show on Tuesday as they accounted for all of the 10 South African wickets. Pacer Mohammed Shami celebrated his 200 Test wickets with a brilliant five-wicket haul. Other bowlers including Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj also bowled tight lines and lengths to trouble the hosts. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Score Updates From Supersport Park In Centurion
- 12:26 (IST)Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the 1st SA vs IND Test !Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the 4th day of the first Test match between South Africa vs India being played at the Supersport Park in centurionIndia lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal late on Day 3 with KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur at the creaseIndia will look to increase their current lead of 146 runs and set up a daunting target for the hosts to chaseSo, stay tuned as we bring to you some Live action from Centurion