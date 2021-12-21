Former India pacer Zaheer Khan termed Jasprit Bumrah as "truly world-class" ahead of India's first Test vs South Africa in Centurion on December 26. Zaheer who was talking about India's top-notch pace attack that has been one of the main reasons behind the Virat Kohli-led side's recent success in Australia and England, said Bumrah has "created problems" for the opposition batters with his "pace and guile." "We have got Jasprit Bumrah, who is truly world-class and has created problems for batters with pace and guile," Zaheer told Hindustan Times.

It was the previous South Africa tour three years ago in 2018 when Bumrah made his Test debut.

"They are certainly good enough to take 20 wickets in each Test. They have been performing consistently all over the world. It is a good, balanced attack. The best part is that we have enough variety within the fast-bowling pack," he said.

The 2011 ODI World Cup winner also praised veterans Ishant Sharna and Mohammed Shami. According to him, Ishant's ability to extract extra bounce from awkward lengths would be beneficial for India. He also added that Shami's seam position was a big strength.

"We have a tall bowler like Ishant Sharma to extract extra bounce from awkward lengths and someone like Mohammed Shami with his prominent seam position who can move the ball both ways off the deck", he said.

Also giving his backing to Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, he said, "We also have an excellent second battery in Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj. On the whole, we have a well-rounded attack and there is no reason to think they won't get the desired success."

"Perhaps the only bowler missing is a left-arm quick, but I guess you can't do much about it. A left-armer does give you the advantage of a different angle, but unfortunately for India, the wait continues."

The upcoming tour of South Africa will take place behind closed doors due to rising COVID-19 cases.