The second day's play of the first India vs South Africa Test match at Centurion was washed out due to persistent rain as umpires eventually abandoned the day's play without a single ball being balled. Initially the start of the match was delayed as the rain had stopped, but even before a decision could be made, the showers returned. Early lunch was taken in the hope that the weather would relent but the rain soon turned into a downpour. Even as fans waited for the action to begin, the broadcast cameras at the ground caught a display board where Team India's lunch menu was mentioned.

Though the players couldn't enjoy some game time in the outfield, they sure did have a great time enjoying some delicious meals like "Chicken Chettinad" and "Broccoli Soup". The menu soon went viral on social media and fans took to Twitter and reacted to the same.

Earlier, Indian batters dominated the proceedings as the South African bowlers failed to trouble the Indian batters much on Day 1.

India were 272 for three at Stumps on Day 1 with Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 122 and 40, respectively.

Here are a few reactions on India's lunch menu that are doing the rounds on social media:

KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane will look to take India to a score in excess of 400 on day 3 if the weather improves.