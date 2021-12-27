India vs South Africa1st Test Live Score: KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane will look to take India's first innings total over 400 on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday. Rahul is unbeaten on 122 while Rahane (40) has looked in fine touch. South Africa, on the to other hand, need to strike early and stop India from driving home the advantage. The Centurion pitch generally starts to quicken up bit on the second day and who better than Kagiso Rabada exploit it. Day 1 belonged to India completely, that's something the fans are not used to on the first day of an overseas tour. They reached 272 for 3 at sumps. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (60) built a solid foundation with 117-run opening stand which was followed up by useful partnerships between Rahul and Kohli (35) and then an unbeaten stand Rahul and Rahane. The highlight of the day was Rahul, who became the first Indian opener Wasim Jaffer to score a Test hundred on South African soil. (LIVE SCORECARD)

