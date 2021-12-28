The Indian bowlers got off to a great start against South Africa on day 3 of the first Test in Centurion with Jasprit Bumrah striking early to remove Proteas captain Dean Elgar early. Mohammed Shami came into the act after the lunch break to send back Keegan Peterson. But there was a moment of distress for the tourists as Bumrah injured his right ankle in a freak accident.

Bumrah twisted his ankle badly while in his follow through, after delivering the fifth ball of the 11th over of the South African first innings.

The paceman was seen grimacing in pain immediately after the incident and had to leave the field along with the physio in what seemed like a precautionary measure.

Watch Video: Jasprit Bumrah ankle injury

Replays showed how freak the accident was and the extent to which Bumrah's right ankle was twisted. While India has a strong pace battery, Bumrah is the premier paceman and any major injury to him so early on the tour will be a huge setback for Virat Kohli and his team.

Meanwhile, the Indian pacers continued to trouble the South Africans as Shami returned to send back Aiden Markram, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed Rassie Van der Dussen, with the hosts reduced to 32/4.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 327, after resuming on 272/3. The batting collapse was triggered by Lungi Ngidi (6/71) and Kagiso Rabada (3/72)

