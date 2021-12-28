India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Bumrah was visibly in pain after he twisted his right ankle on his follow through. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later took to Twitter to provide an update on Bumrah's injury. Shreyas Iyer has replaced him in the field as substitute fielder.

"Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings. The medical team is monitoring him at the moment. Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute," the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

Update: Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings.



The medical team is monitoring him at the moment.



Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute.#SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2021

Bumrah twisted his ankle badly while in his follow through, after delivering the fifth ball of the 11th over of the South African first innings.

The paceman was seen grimacing in pain immediately after the incident and had to leave the field along with the physio in what seemed like a precautionary measure.

Bumrah had provided India with an early breakthrough after he dismissed South Africa skipper Dean Elgar.

South Africa are currently 62 for four with Mohammed Shami taking two wickets while Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took one wicket each to put the pressure back on the hosts.

Earlier, Lungi Ngidi took six for 71 as India were bowled out for 327 on Day 3. Earlier, KL Rahul had smashed his seventh Test ton on Day 1 before Day 2 was called off due to persistent rain and wet outfield.