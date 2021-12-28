India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Score: It promises to be bright and sunny at the SuperSport Park in Centurion as India and South Africa resume battle on Day 3 of the first Test match today. The second days washed out without a ball being bowled making this almost like a four-day event. Some of the lost overs are likely to made up in the remaining three days if light and weather permits but it is sure to have an impact on the approach of players. Keeping in mind the weather forecasts of the fifth day, Indian batters in particular, will look to perhaps get to a 400-plus total as early as possible and have a crack at South Africa. KL Rahul is unbeaten on 122 and has Ajinkya Rahane (40) for company as India will resume their innings at 272 for 3. For South Africa, this is a golden opportunity to make a comeback in the match. If the likes of Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada can make use of the damp conditions - the pitch was under covers for the large part of Monday - then we might be in for an interesting Test match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the live updates of India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 3 straight from the SuperSport Park in Centurion