With the Indian batting unit failing to shine in the ongoing Test series in South Africa, many fans and experts have been left enraged by the form of the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant. During the ongoing second Test match, Pujara was dismissed for three runs off 33 balls and Rahane lost his wicket in the next delivery of the same over for a golden duck in the first innings. The duo did pay back the selectors' trust during the second innings to some extent, registering half-centuries and helping India set the Proteas a 240-run target. Meanwhile, Pant could only muster 17 runs off 43 balls in the first innings and was sent packing for a three-ball duck in the second innings as India went on to get bowled out for 266. Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli shared his perspective on the situation and blamed "1-on-1 coaching". He also blamed personal coaching for getting too "commercial".

Taking to social media platform Koo, Kambli wrote, "We actually cannot blame the big players who are battling with their poor form. In today's era, Personal coaches are earning like anything but its getting commercial day by day bluffing their first duty. I will not take names but i am against 1-on-1 coaching."

"This is the right time to improve things because it is a question of the future of the country's team. Its our Indian cricket team", he further added.

The visitors are also without red-ball captain Virat Kohli, who has been ruled out of the match due to a back spasm. He was seen practicing in the venue ahead of the first session on Day 3.

India won the first Test by 113 runs in Centurion and a victory in the second match will help them seal a 2-0 win in the three-match series.