India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane To Resume Battle For Sizeable Lead
IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Live Score Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane will resume batting for India on Day 3 in Johannesburg.
IND vs SA live score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Aiming to build a strong lead, India will resume batting against South Africa on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match in Johannesburg. Cheteshwar Pujara (35*) and Ajinkya Rahane (11*) ended Day 2 unbeaten and will be trying to stitch together a stable partnership. With openers KL Rahul (8) and Mayank Agarwal (23) dismissed, the visitors were 85 for two at Stumps on Day 2 and lead the home side by 58 runs. Pujara and Rahane will be looking to improve on their form after getting dismissed cheaply during the first innings. Meanwhile, South Africa's bowlers have been in fantastic form during the second Test and they will be aiming for some early wickets on Day 3. In the final session of Day 2, Duanne Oliver took the wicket of Mayank and Marco Jansen dismissed Rahul. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 Straight From Wanderers Stadium
- 13:26 (IST)South Africa's pace attack eye early wicketsPlay is going to resume in few minutes and the South African pace attack will be aiming for some early wickets. In the final session of Day 2, Marco Jansen dismissed KL Rahul and Duanne Oliver took the wicket of Mayank Agarwal.
- 13:18 (IST)Ajinkya Rahane's formMeanwhile Ajinkya Rahane hasn't been able to register a half-century in his last nine innings in Test cricket and he also hasn't bagged a ton in his last 25 innings. The batter last registered a hundred in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy.
- 13:02 (IST)No century for Cheteshwar Pujara since January 2019Cheteshwar Pujara will resume batting at 35 for India. He faced 42 balls on Day 2 and hit seven fours. He last registered a ton in January 2019 and also hasn't grabbed a half-century in his last seven innings in international Test cricket. The veteran will be eyeing to silence his critics today!
- 12:45 (IST)All eyes on Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar PujaraFocus will be on Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, who will resume batting for India. The pair have come under heavy criticism due to their poor form. During the first innings, Pujara was dismissed for three runs in 33 balls and Rahane was sent back to the pavilion for a golden duck in the next delivery of the same over.
- 12:35 (IST)Hello and good afternoon everyone!Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match between India and South Africa. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will resume batting for the visitors, who currently lead by 58 runs. The Proteas pace attack will be hoping for some early wickets in the first session.