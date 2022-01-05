IND vs SA live score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Aiming to build a strong lead, India will resume batting against South Africa on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match in Johannesburg. Cheteshwar Pujara (35*) and Ajinkya Rahane (11*) ended Day 2 unbeaten and will be trying to stitch together a stable partnership. With openers KL Rahul (8) and Mayank Agarwal (23) dismissed, the visitors were 85 for two at Stumps on Day 2 and lead the home side by 58 runs. Pujara and Rahane will be looking to improve on their form after getting dismissed cheaply during the first innings. Meanwhile, South Africa's bowlers have been in fantastic form during the second Test and they will be aiming for some early wickets on Day 3. In the final session of Day 2, Duanne Oliver took the wicket of Mayank and Marco Jansen dismissed Rahul. (Live Scorecard)

