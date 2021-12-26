Cheteshwar Pujara got off to the worst possible start in the Test series against South Africa as he was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Lungi Ngidi on day 1 of the first Test in Centurion. Coming in to bat after the fall of the first wicket of Mayank Agarwal (60), the stage was set for Pujara to consolidate the great start provided by Mayank and opening partner KL Rahul. The India number 3 though was not able to get going.

Ngidi bowled a delivery outside the off stump line which came back a little bit after pitching and that movement got the inside edge of Pujara's bat, hit his thigh guard and lobbed up in the air. The catch was comfortable taken by Keegan Petersen placed at forward short leg and that brought an early end to Pujara's stay in the middle.

Pujara hasn't scored a century in Test cricket since January 2019 and the pressure has been mounting on him as he hasn't been able to make big contributions with the bat off late. Known for his impeccable patience and consistency over the years, Pujara has managed to stay at the wicket for long but that hasn't translated into runs and this has been a big cause of concern for the Indian team management.

Virat Kohli has kept faith in him for now but it won't be long before Pujara's place in the playing XI, just like that of Ajinkya Rahane, will start getting questioned.

The dismissal left many Indian cricket fans disappointed and they expressed their feelings on Twitter. Here are a few reactions after Pujara's dismissal.

This was the 11th time Pujara was dismissed for a duck in Test cricket, the second time in three innings and first ever golden duck.