Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a unique feat on Wednesday when he dismissed South Africa's Keegan Petersen on the third day of the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. By dismissing Petersen, Ashwin became the first Indian spinner since Anil Kumble to take a wicket at the venue. Kumble last took a wicket at the Wanderers when he finished with figures of 2/2 in the first innings and 3/54 in the second of the first Test of India's tour of South Africa in 2006/07. India won that match but went on to lose the next two games to lose the series.

Since that match, India and South Africa have faced off in two Test matches at the Wanderers -- in 2013 and 2018 -- and no Indian spinner managed to pick a wicket on either occasion.

On Wednesday, Ashwin also became the first spin bowler since Pakistan's Shadab Khan in January 2019 to take a wicket at the Wanderers.

The last spin bowler (before Ravi Ashwin) to take a Test wicket in Johannesburg was Shadab Khan in January 2019.



111 wickets fell at this venue between Shadab and Ashwin - 109 for pacers and two run-outs. #SAvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 5, 2022

The ongoing Test in Johannesburg is well poised, with South Africa ended the third day's play at a score of 118/2 while chasing a target of 240 runs.

India, who had scored 202 runs in the first innings, posted 266 in the second, with out-of-form batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane both scoring fifties.

South Africa were bowled out for 229 in the first innings but started well in their second to boost their hopes of winning the match and levelling the series 1-1.

The start of play was delayed on Thursday due to rain in Johannesburg.

India had won the opening Test in Centurion by 113 runs while the final Test will be played in Cape Town from January 11.