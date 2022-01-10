Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha made a hilarious comment on India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant ahead of the third and final against South Africa in Cape Town. Ojha said Pant's shot selection has forced him to being a "prepaid connection from a postpaid" one. Pant's shot selection in India's second innings at the Wanderers drew a lot of criticism. When India were in desperate need of another partnership after Chetehswar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's 111-run stand, Pant ran down the track to a Kagiso Rabada delivery in an attempt to hit it over the top but ended up getting an outside edge to the South African keeper. The left-hander went back without troubling the scorers.

"Pant with his shot selection has forced himself from being a postpaid connect to a prepaid," Ojha wrote on social media app Koo.

The former left-arm spinner also talked about India's selection dilemma for the series decider and added that Ishant Sharma should replace injured Mohammed Siraj.

"If Siraj is not available for tomorrow's game, Ishant should play. It will be very surprising if he doesn't. Unfortunately, Vihari will make way for Virat," Ojha added.

India Test captain Virat Kohli, who confirmed his availability for the third Test after missing the previous one due to a back spasm backed an under-fire Pant to learn from his mistakes.

"We had a conversation with Rishabh during practice. A batter knows if he played the right shot according to the situation. As long as an individual accepts that responsibility (it should be fine). I think that's how progress happens and everyone has made mistakes in their career and got out in important situations. Sometimes due to our fault and sometimes due to the pressure. Sometimes due to the bowler's skill also", he said during a virtual press conference on Monday.

"It is important to know that what was your mindset in that moment. What decision did you take and where was your mistake. I think only after accepting our mistake, we improve and will make sure that it isn't repeated again", he further added.

India take on South Africa in the decider on Tuesday.