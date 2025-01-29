A 15-year-old fan wrote a heartfelt note for India captain Rohit Sharma, who recently made his return to Ranji Trophy, playing in Mumbai's shock defeat to Jammu and Kashmir at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground. Rohit, who was making his first Ranji return after a decade's absence, had a forgettable outing in the match as he managed just 31 runs across both the innings. Fans had gathered in huge numbers to watch Rohit's homecoming, only for J&K to spoil the party.

However, a young fan had a special message for Rohit, after he failed to fire with the bat. Yathaarrt Chhabria, 15, called Rohit Sharma his favourite player in the letter, and labelled him as the "greatest batsman of all time".

Read the complete letter here:

"To my idol, my favourite player and the greatest batsman of all time. I know I will be representing millions of others as I say this, you are the reason I watch this beautiful sport and I am so lucky to be born in an era blessed to watch your elegant batting," the fan wrote.

"Form is temporary, class is permanent. It doesn't matter, even if you haven't played a big innings recently; I can see that you are on the right track, and you will tear teams apart in the Champions Trophy. Your 3 sixes yesterday were amazing. I had to sit and watch the match while math class but it was worth it," the fan wrote further.

"Haters will hate but your leadership is top notch. You are the best character on the field and you have succeeded as both, a player and captain in EVERY SINGLE FORMAT. I've followed you forever and watch every game just for you. Please just never retire, I can't imagine how I'd turn on the TV and feel if I dont see you walking out to open the innings," wrote the fan.

Rohit Sharma recieved a beautiful letter from a 15-year-old fan after the Ranji trophy match pic.twitter.com/bXYHalo1LH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 26, 2025

"I am a 15-year-old, well-spoken, and passionate boy. My dream is to be a sports analyst and I have even completed an internship in association with Rajasthan Royals. If you could help me out in any way please do let me know. I love you, Rohit, and I know you will return to the best of your abilities very, very soon," the fan said further.