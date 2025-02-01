Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi vs Railways Day 3 Live Score Updates, Ranji Trophy: Despite Virat Kohli Flopshow, Delhi Eye Huge Lead
Delhi vs Railways Live Updates Day 3, Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli only managed 6 runs on his Ranji Trophy return, and is the lowest runscorer among the Delhi batters so far.
Delhi vs Railways Day 3 Live Updates, Ranji Trophy© PTI
Delhi vs Railways Live Updates Day 3, Ranji Trophy: Delhi will be resuming Day 3 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy fixture against the Railways from 334/7 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. Currently, Sumit Mathur (78*) and Siddhant Sharma (15*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as Delhi lead by 93 runs. Earlier on Day 2, the biggest disappointment came in the form of former India captain Virat Kohli, who got out for 6 on his return to Ranji Trophy action after more than 12 years. (Live Scorecard)
Match 126, Ranji Trophy, 2024/25, Jan 30, 2025
Play In Progress
RAI
241/10 (67.4)
DEL
334/7 (96.0)
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Delhi won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.48
Batsman
Sumit Mathur
78* (189)
Siddhant Sharma
15 (28)
Bowler
Himanshu Sangwan
46/2 (20)
Rahul Sharma
69/1 (17)
1 run, played towards square leg.
Leg bye.
No run.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
2 runs, played towards point.
1 run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
No run.
1 run, played towards fine leg.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
Four! Played towards covers.
No run.