Delhi vs Railways Live Updates Day 3, Ranji Trophy: Delhi will be resuming Day 3 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy fixture against the Railways from 334/7 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. Currently, Sumit Mathur (78*) and Siddhant Sharma (15*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as Delhi lead by 93 runs. Earlier on Day 2, the biggest disappointment came in the form of former India captain Virat Kohli, who got out for 6 on his return to Ranji Trophy action after more than 12 years. (Live Scorecard)