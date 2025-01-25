In what was a rare sight, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane was called back by the on-field umpires almost five minutes after he entered the dressing room, following his dismissal. Rahane was recalled from the dressing room as the third umpire revealed that the bowler had overstepped. The incident happened on Friday, the 25th over of Mumbai's second innings on day 2 at the Bandra Kurla Complex Cricket Ground. J&K pacer Umar Nazir bowled a short-pitched delivery to Rahane, who managed to glove it to the keeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

While Rahane had walked back to the dressing room after the dismissal, the umpires, to everyone's surprise, recalled the former India captain minutes later, after coming to a conclusion that Nazir had indeed overstepped

As soon as the no-ball was confirmed, umpires recalled Rahane and asked Shardul Thakur to go back to the dressing room. As the Mumbai captain returned to the middle, the on-umpire told him that he had asked him to wait for the no-ball check, but Rahane could not hear.

Ajinkya Rahane was given Out and he left ground and umpires called him back from dug out and Shardul was in the ground and sent back to the dressing room. Have you ever seen that a player called from dug out after he left field. #RanjiTrophy #AjinkyaRahane @BCCIdomestic @BCCI pic.twitter.com/LH3a8vtilo — Manoj Yadav (@csmanoj21) January 24, 2025

Here's what the rule says:

As per the laws of the game, "An umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batter, not having been given out, has left the wicket under a misapprehension of being out. The umpire intervening shall call and signal Dead ball to prevent any further action by the fielding side and shall recall the batter.

"A batter may be recalled at any time up to the instant when the ball comes into play for the next delivery, unless it is the final wicket of the innings, in which case it should be up to the instant when the umpires leave the field."

The umpiring standards in the game between Mumbai and J&K has been a huge topic of discussion on social media. Earlier, Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer had survived a caught behind appeal, despite the replays suggesting that there was a huge sound as the ball was passing close to the bat.