Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 2 LIVE: Discus Throw Final Underway; Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal Qualify
Paris 2024 Paralympic Games LIVE Updates: Several medal hopes for India in action on Day 2.
Paralympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE: Day 2 of the Paris Paralympics 2024 brings renewed hope for India to open their medal tally. Headlined by Tokyo gold medal-winning shooter Avani Lekhara's qualification round to the final, four others will also gun for shooting medals today. India are also harbouring hopes in three para athletics events: Karamjyoti Dalal and Sakshi Kasana in women's discus throw, Preethi Pal in women's 100m and Manu in men's shot put. A multitude of para badminton matches continue, much like Day 1. (Live Medal Tally)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Day 2:
- 13:46 (IST)Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Karamjyoti 5th to throwKaramjyoti Dalal will be the fifth person to throw in the final. Sakshi Kasana will go seventh. Each athlete completes all six discus throws in one go.Uzbekistan's Natalya Semyonova went first, and threw a best of 13.48m. Now, it's her compatriot Nurkhon Kurbanova in action.
- 13:26 (IST)
- 13:24 (IST)Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Avani and Mona finish their shotsAfter 60 shots, Avani Lekhara is currently in second and Mona Agarwal is in fourth. Two players behind them are in the fifth series, but both Avani and Mona should comfortably make the Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 final regardless.
- 13:05 (IST)Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Avani Lekhara nearing top spotAvani Lekhara has gone from strength to strength in this qualifying round. Her average is currently 10.428, in second place, while the average of first spot is 10.430.Mona Agarwal is also in the mix, at 6th. Her average is presently 10.338.
- 12:56 (IST)
- 12:38 (IST)Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Manasi leads deciderManasi Joshi is leading 13-8 in the deciding game in para badminton, against Oksana Kozyna. A big win could see her take spot in her group for the time being.Top spot in the group directly puts her in the semis, while coming second would mean she advances to the quarters.
- 12:31 (IST)
- 11:57 (IST)Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Spotlight on athleticsIndian para athletes will participate in three events later in the day, aiming for a medal. We could be up beyond midnight today!- Jyoti Karam and Sakshi Kasana in Women's Discus Throw - F55 Final (1:30 PM)- Preethi Pal in Women's 100m - T35 Final (4:45 PM)- Manu in Men's Shot Put - F37 Final (12:22 AM)
- 11:54 (IST)Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Here's India's Day 2 schedule!Para Badminton
12 PM: Manasi Joshi vs Oksana Kozyna (Ukraine) in Women's Singles SL3 Group Play Stage
1:20 PM: Manoj Sarkar vs Mongkhon Bunsun (Thailand) in Men's Singles SL3 Group Play Stage
2 PM: Nitesh Kumar vs Jianyuan Yang (China) in Men's Singles SL3 Group Play Stage
2:40 PM: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Kyung Hwan Shin (Korea) in Men's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage
4:40 PM: Palak Kohli vs Leani Ratri Oktila (Indonesia) in Women's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage
7:30 PM: Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Beatriz Monteiro (Portugal) in Women's Singles SU5 Group Play Stage
8:10 PM: Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Man Kai Chu in Men's Singles SH6 Group Play Stage
8:50 PM: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Yi-Lin Cai (Chinese Taipei) in Women's Singles SH6 Group Play Stage
10:50 PM: Krishna Nagar vs Miles Krajewski in Men's Singles SH6 Group Play Stage
12:10 AM (31 August, Saturday): Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel (France) in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage
12:10 AM (31 August, Saturday): Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj/Palak Kohli vs Hikmat Ramdani/Leani Ratri Oktila (Indonesia) in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage
01:30 AM (31 August, Saturday): Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Natthapong Meechai/Chai Saeyang (Thailand) in Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Play Stage
Para Shooting
12:30 PM: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification
2:45 PM: Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal in Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification
3:15 PM: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final (If qualified)
5 PM: Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification
5:30 PM: Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal in Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final (If qualified)
7:45 PM: Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final (If qualified)
Para Athletics
1:30 PM: Jyoti Karam, Sakshi Kasana in Women's Discus Throw - F55 Final
4:45 PM: Preethi Pal in Women's 100m - T35 Final
12:22 AM: Manu in Men's Shot Put - F37 Final
Para Rowing
3 PM: Anita/Narayana Konganapalle in PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Heats
Para Archery
3:03 PM: Sarita vs Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil (Malaysia) in Women's Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination
Para Cycling Track
4:24 PM: Arshad Shaik in Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
- 11:48 (IST)Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Medal prospectsIndia are aiming to eclipse their total of 19 medals from Tokyo 2020, and their Paris 2024 tally could open today. The big headliner is shooter Avani Lekhara, who won gold three years ago. Her qualifying round in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 starts at around 12:30 PM.