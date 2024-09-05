Story ProgressBack to home
Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Updates September 5: Focus On Shooters, Archers As India Eye More Medals
Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Updates Day 7: The Indian contingent will look to take the medal tally past the 25-mark at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday.
Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates© X (Twitter)
Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Updates Day 8: The Indian contingent will look to take the medal tally past the 25-mark at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday. The action will get under with the Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 qualification where Sidhartha Basu and Mona Agarwal will be in action. In Mixed Team Recurve Open (Pre Quarterfinals), Pooja and Harvinder Singh will eye medal. Later in the day, India's Ashok will take part in Men's up to 65kg powerlifting final. In men's shot put, Arvind will also lead India's charge in the F35 final. With the four medals on Wednesday, including Harvinder Singh's historic gold in Compound Open Archery, India's tally rose to 24.(Medals Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Day 8:
