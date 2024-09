India's Schedule At Paris Paralympics 2024, September 6: India's charge towards the 30-medal mark at the Paralympics 2024 is going strong. Friday all eyes will be on athletics with several medals on offer. Dipesh Kumar (Men's Javelin Throw F54 Final), Praveen Kumar (Men's High Jump T64 Final), Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary (Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final), Soman Rana and Hokato Hotozhe Sema (Men's Shot Put F57 Final) will be eyeing medals. In para-powerlifting, Kasthuri Rajamani will be in action in women's 67kg final.

India have a great chance to finish among the top 12 teams in the Paris Paralympics 2024 medals tally. However, for that to happen, India need a medal rush in the last three days of competition. With 25 medals, India have produced a stupendous show - their best-ever medal tally in Paralympics.

PARA-CANOEING

1:30 PM: Yash Kumar — Men's Kayak Single 200m KL1 Heats

1:39 PM: Prachi Yadav — Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2 Heats

1:50 PM: Pooja Ojha — Women's Kayak Single 200m KL1 Heats

PARA-ATHLETICS

1:38 PM: Simran Sharma — Women's 200m T12 Round 1

2:07 PM: Dipesh Kumar — Men's Javelin Throw F54 Final

2:47 PM: Dilip Gavit — Men's 400m T47 Round 1

3:18 PM: Praveen Kumar — Men's High Jump T64 Final

10:30 PM Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary — Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final

10:34 PM: Soman Rana, Hokato Hotozhe Sema — Men's Shot Put F57 Final

11:10 PM: Simran Sharma Women's 200m T12 Semifinal (If qualified)

PARA-POWERLIFTING

8:30 PM: Kasthuri Rajamani — Women's 67kg Final