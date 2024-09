India's Schedule at Paris Paralympics 2024, September 5: The Indian contingent is on a roll at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Having already achieved their best-ever tally at the Paralympics, Indian athletes are aiming to go past the 25-mark. They can do so on Thursday itself. In Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1, Sidhartha Basu and Mona Agarwal will be in action. In Mixed Team Recurve Open (Pre Quarterfinals), Pooja and Harvinder Singh will eye medal.

There is a chance for medal in athletics too with Arvind in action in Men's Shot Put F35.

India's Schedule at Paris Paralympics 2024, September 5

SHOOTING

Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification- Sidhartha Basu and Mona Agarwal - 1pm

Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final (Subject to Qualification) - 3:15 PM

ARCHERY

Mixed Team Recurve Open (Pre Quarterfinals)

Pooja and Harvinder Singh vs Amanda Jennings and Taymon Kenton-Smith (Australia) - 1:50pm

Subject to qualification

Mixed Team Recurve Open (Quarter-finals) - From 6:30 PM

Mixed Team Recurve Open (Semi-finals) - From 7:50 PM

Mixed Team Recurve Open (Bronze medal match) - 8:45 PM

Mixed Team Recurve Open (Gold medal match) - 9:05 PM

ATHLETICS

Men's Shot Put F35

Arvind 12:12 AM (Friday)

Women's 100m T12 semi-final

Simran 3:10 PM

Women's 100m T12 Final

10:47 PM Subject to qualification

POWER-LIFTING

Men's up to 65kg final

Ashok - 10:05pm

JUDO

Women's 48kg J2 (Preliminary Round)

Kokila - From 1:30 PM

Women's 48kg J2 (medal match)

From 7:30 PM - Subject to qualification

Men's 60kg J1 (Preliminary Round)

Kapil Parmar

Men's 60kg J1 (medal match)

From 7:30 PM - Subject to qualification