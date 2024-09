India's Schedule At Paris Paralympics 2024, September 3: After a stupendous day at the Paris Paralympics 2024, the Indian contingent will hope for more medals on Tuesday. Star shooter, who ahs already won a gold medal, will be in action again women's 50m rifle 3 position. In athletics, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Shailesh Kumar, Sharad Kumar will be in action in men's high jump. Ajeet Singh, Rinku, Sundar Singh Gurjar will eye medals in F46 javelin throw Final. (Paris Paralympics Medal Tally)

PARA SHOOTING

1:00 PM: Para shooting – Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal — Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 (Qualification)

7:30 PM: Para shooting – Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal — Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 Finals (Subject to Qualification)

PARA ATHLETICS

2:28 PM: Para Athletics – Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav — Women's Shot Put F34 (Finals)

10:38 PM: Para athletics – Deepthi Jeevanji — Women's 400m T20 (Final)

11:50 PM: Para Athletics – Mariyappan Thangavelu, Shailesh Kumar, Sharad Kumar — Men's High Jump T63 Finals

12:13 AM (September 4): Para Athletics – Ajeet Singh, Rinku, Sundar Singh Gurjar — Men's Javelin Throw F46 Finals

PARA ARCHERY

3:20 PM: Para archery – Pooja vs TBD — Women's Individual Recurve Open Round of 16

8:30 PM: Para archery – Pooja vs TBD — Women's Individual Recurve Open Quarter-final (Subject to Qualification)

9:38 PM: Para archery – Pooja vs TBD — Women's Individual Recurve Open Semi-final (Subject to Qualification)

10:27 PM: Para archery – Pooja vs TBD — Women's Individual Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match (Subject to Qualification)

10:44 PM: Para archery – Pooja vs TBD — Women's Individual Recurve Open Gold Medal Match (Subject to Qualification)

