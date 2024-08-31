Avani Lekhara scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win successive Paralympic gold medal after her record-shattering performance in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 shooting competition at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday. The 22-year-old, who ended with the score of 249.7 in the final, broke her own Paralympic record of 249.6 to clinch the historic gold medal. However, Avani's journey to Paris was not a simple one as she had to fight through a number of health issues including a gall bladder surgery that sidelined her for some time and even hampered his preparation.

Avani lost quite a bit of weight following the gall bladder surgery but she continued to work hard and it was her determination that allowed her to resume practice during the national camp

“Gallbladder stones had been troubling her since 2023. It also affected her training as the recurring pain around the stomach and waist would mean that she could not spend the usual hours at the shooting range. Avani wanted to give her best at the Paris Paralympics. So we decided to get the gall bladder removed in March this year. It took her some time to recover and it was a tough phase. But at the end of the tough year, she has achieved a historic feat,” Praveen told The Indian Express.

Avani's Chandra Shekar also opened up about the challenges that Avani faced after her surgery and how she made a comeback to shooting through grit and determination.

“Avani competed in the New Delhi World Cup last year with consistent pain and it would hamper her progress too. Post the surgery this year, she was advised to rest for two months and when she restarted, weakened muscles was the main challenge. So we returned to the basics for some days making her do dry/shadow loading. Her body would shake sometimes during the shooting due to the weak neuro muscular memory post the recovery. Once her neuro muscular memory regained to full, we went for the full number of targets and she was on track before Paris,” he said.