AJ Styles is one of the most accomplished WWE wrestlers going around in today's world and his agility will be at the fore in the upcoming WrestleMania where he takes on Hall of Famer Edge. The storyline between the two has been very interesting and it would be interesting to see how both stars go up against each other. Ahead of the upcoming marquee event, Styles spoke to NDTV about what makes WrestleMania great and he also named his greatest opponent.

"It is amazing to have such a big following in India. I am grateful that people like AJ Styles, I am getting older and stuff is getting harder to do but I appreciate every fan in India," Styles told NDTV.

"I think what WrestleMania makes so important is its history. Every match that we remember growing up as kids till now, it has always been great and it has been a spectacle. It is the biggest event in sports entertainment, there is no doubt about that. It is a spectacle indeed and it is fun to be around," Styles said about WrestleMania which will be aired on the Sony Network on April 3 and 4.

Styles reserved some high praise for John Cena and he termed the legendary athlete as a "million miles an hour" person. "I think his experience is why John Cena is so good in everything he does. That has floated over to Hollywood. I have never seen anyone work as hard as he does. He is a million miles an hour at what he wants to pursue. Once he knows what he wants, there is no stopping him and it is evident in whatever he has done in his career," said Styles.

When asked to name his favourite opponent over the years, Styles was quick to say John Cena and when asked for the reason, he said: "Ironically it is John Cena, the matches we have had, stood out the most along with Brock Lesnar. I mean I have had so many great matches with great talent. The only difference is the superstar John Cena is what makes him stand above the rest."

Styles said that he is interested in seeing what happens between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold at WrestleMania. The wrestler also picked Roman Reigns to emerge victorious against the Beast Brock Lesnar.

"I have been in the ring with both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar is one of the strongest opponents that I have encountered in my career, but I do not know, there is a weird dynamic between Roman and Brock because they have been in the ring so many times and I do not know, it is hard to say what the outcome is going to be. If I had to put money on someone, it would probably be on Roman Reigns, he is in a class of his own right now," said Styles.

"Well, I do not know if it is a match but I cannot wait to see what happens between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns is another match we want to see. There are too many exciting matches," he concluded.