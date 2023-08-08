Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, is one of the biggest stars in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and ahead of almost every major event, rumours of his potential returns start doing the rounds. The company is slowly working its way towards WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia and wrestling fans are confident that they have spotted a subtle hint that The Rock will be appearing in the major event. While speaking with Kevin Hart on his talk show, Hart to Heart, The Rock jokingly said that he can “potentially” appear in the show after Hart joked that he was the reason behind Philadelphia and he had a conversation with company officials about the event.

A return makes sense for The Rock right now as his cousins Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are currently involved in a feud. The storyline has been one of the most interesting storylines in the WWE over the past one year and the addition of the former champion will take it to another level.

“He told you there was a potential of me going to WrestleMania in Philly?”



The Rock teases potential return at next years #WrestleMania40 while joking with Kevin Hart about the event in a new “Heart to Hart” interview! #WWE #WWERAW @TheRock pic.twitter.com/NKnQoDsh16 — NoSmokeSport (@NoSmokeSport) August 7, 2023

Roman Reigns has been enjoying one of the longest title reigns in recent times and with the company running out of competition, The Rock can play a huge role in reinvigorating the storyline.

The other superstar who is slated for a return in the next few months is multiple champion Randy Orton. The ‘Legend Killer' has been missing from action since May 2022 due to a back injury and some reports suggest that he can make his return to WWE programming within the next two months.